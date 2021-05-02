Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.58 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROL. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Rollins by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 105.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 509.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

