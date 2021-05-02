ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Tops $0.0191

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $47.56 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.77 or 0.00302607 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002107 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,491,177,732 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.