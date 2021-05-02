Route1 (CVE:ROI) Issues Earnings Results

Route1 (CVE:ROI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$7.23 million during the quarter.

Shares of Route1 stock opened at C$0.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$24.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.84. Route1 has a one year low of C$0.53 and a one year high of C$1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10,204.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Route1 Company Profile

Route1 Inc provides industrial-grade data intelligence, user authentication, and ultra-secure mobile workforce solutions to the government, military, and private sectors in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; MobiENCRYPT; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and MobiNET and DEFIMNET, which are universal identity management and service delivery platforms.

