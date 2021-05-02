Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Canfor (TSE:CFP)

Canfor (TSE:CFP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CFP. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canfor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a research note on Thursday.

Get Canfor alerts:

Shares of CFP opened at C$30.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38. Canfor has a 12-month low of C$8.47 and a 12-month high of C$33.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.06.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Canfor will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.