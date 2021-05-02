Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and $1.02 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00064363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.78 or 0.00280989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $631.21 or 0.01117029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.51 or 0.00722929 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00025677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,463.62 or 0.99921179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.