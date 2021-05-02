RPG Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 935 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 93.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.04. The company has a market cap of $242.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.12.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.