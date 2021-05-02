RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $33,000 Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PINS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 827,687 shares of company stock valued at $63,867,719 over the last three months.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $66.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day moving average is $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.70 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.34.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

