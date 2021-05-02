RPS Group (LON:RPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of RPS Group (LON:RPS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on the stock.
LON:RPS opened at GBX 88 ($1.15) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. RPS Group has a 1 year low of GBX 35.20 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 100.80 ($1.32). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 93.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 77.40. The company has a market cap of £244.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82.
RPS Group Company Profile
Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?
Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.