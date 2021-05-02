RPS Group (LON:RPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of RPS Group (LON:RPS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on the stock.

LON:RPS opened at GBX 88 ($1.15) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. RPS Group has a 1 year low of GBX 35.20 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 100.80 ($1.32). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 93.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 77.40. The company has a market cap of £244.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82.

RPS Group Company Profile

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

