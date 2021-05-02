RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 31,239 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 29.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $1,210,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 18,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

RPT stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.71. 457,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,747. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

