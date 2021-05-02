SafeCapital (SCAP) Price Hits $0.0804

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for about $0.0804 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. SafeCapital has a market cap of $148,905.27 and approximately $311.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded up 33.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

