SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $117.58

May 2nd, 2021

SafeCharge International Group Ltd (LON:SCH) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 117.58 ($1.54) and traded as high as GBX 451 ($5.89). SafeCharge International Group shares last traded at GBX 451 ($5.89), with a volume of 965,833 shares.

The company has a market cap of £689.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 117.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 239.14.

About SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH)

SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions.

