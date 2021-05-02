Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Acquires Shares of 5,994 iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 183,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $40.31.

