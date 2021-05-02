Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Motco grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $87.44 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.98 and a twelve month high of $87.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.56.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

