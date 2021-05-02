Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Sells 35,817 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,817 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,503.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 945,872 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,058,000 after purchasing an additional 905,116 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after purchasing an additional 901,814 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,907,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,581,000 after purchasing an additional 537,343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78.

