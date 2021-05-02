Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAPMY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Saipem from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Saipem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Saipem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Saipem currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPMY opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14. Saipem has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $6.47.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY)

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit