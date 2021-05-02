Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAPMY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Saipem from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Saipem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Saipem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Saipem currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPMY opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14. Saipem has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $6.47.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

