Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) traded down 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. 3,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 585,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($2.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($2.57).

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

