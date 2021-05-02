SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 47.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,693 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in SAP by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SAP by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in SAP by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

SAP stock opened at $139.94 on Friday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $169.30. The company has a market capitalization of $171.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $2.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

