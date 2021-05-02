Savior LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Savior LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 108.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,742,000 after buying an additional 24,942 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,331,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA opened at $102.45 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $105.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.65.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.