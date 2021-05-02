Savior LLC Invests $901,000 in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

Savior LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000. ProShares Ultra Silver makes up about 0.9% of Savior LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 91.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

AGQ opened at $45.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.53. ProShares Ultra Silver has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $71.60.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

