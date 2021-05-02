Savior LLC Sells 100 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Savior LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 30.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $138.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $157.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

