Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives Buy Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric S.E. presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

SBGSY stock opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.6113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. Schneider Electric S.E.’s payout ratio is presently 34.75%.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

