Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) PT Raised to $32.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schneider National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NYSE SNDR opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 278.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Schneider National by 1,520.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 245,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 230,562 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 153,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 96,779 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,826,000 after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares during the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

