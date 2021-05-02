Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) PT Raised to $32.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.07% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schneider National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.
NYSE SNDR opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 278.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Schneider National by 1,520.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 245,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 230,562 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 153,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 96,779 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,826,000 after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares during the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Schneider National
Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
