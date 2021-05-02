Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 14.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 325,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 25,405 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $38.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.18. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $39.38.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

