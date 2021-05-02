Scotiabank Boosts Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target to $37.00

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GWLIF. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

GWLIF opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $29.15.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.