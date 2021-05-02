Scrypta (LYRA) Market Capitalization Tops $278,987.11

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 40.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Scrypta has a total market cap of $278,987.11 and approximately $374.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00032699 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001143 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003267 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,726,837 coins and its circulating supply is 16,926,837 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.