Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) rose 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $145.96 and last traded at $145.14. Approximately 23,536 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,117,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.23.

SGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.70 and a 200 day moving average of $168.63.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $1,788,979.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,308 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,502. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 67.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 670.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

