Seaport Global Securities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LECO. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Shares of LECO opened at $128.05 on Friday. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $68.12 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.11. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 153,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

