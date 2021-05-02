Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL) announced a dividend on Monday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON SEPL opened at GBX 84.60 ($1.11) on Friday. Seplat Petroleum Development has a twelve month low of GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 106.06 ($1.39). The firm has a market cap of £492.24 million and a P/E ratio of 10.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 71.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48.

About Seplat Petroleum Development

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, operates in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a portfolio of assets in the Niger Delta region, including a 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 square kilometers; a 45% interest in OML 38 that covers an area of 2,094 square kilometers; and a 45% interest in OML 41 that covers an area of 291 square kilometers.

