Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Given New $12.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SQNS. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sequans Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of SQNS opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $200.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Sequans Communications by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,214,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,416,000 after acquiring an additional 405,724 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sequans Communications by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 458,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 46,490 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $816,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Sequans Communications by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 41,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

