Serum (SRM) Trading 65.3% Higher Over Last Week

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $10.80 or 0.00018984 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded up 65.3% against the dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $539.91 million and approximately $387.91 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00070115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00019498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00072643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.32 or 0.00849689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00097292 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00047967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,899.50 or 0.08613470 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum (SRM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.