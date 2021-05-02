Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.74

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.74 and last traded at $21.52, with a volume of 28353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

The company has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

