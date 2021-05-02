Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Short Interest Update

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the March 31st total of 4,500,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

NYSE:SHLX traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,072,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,010.10% and a net margin of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.92%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.18%.

SHLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 479,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 128,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 46.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 128,614 shares during the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.