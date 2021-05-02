Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Announces Earnings Results

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.95), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Shenandoah Telecommunications updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.80. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.33.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

