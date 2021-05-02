ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives “Hold” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $163.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 12.21. ShockWave Medical has a one year low of $37.16 and a one year high of $169.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.92 and a beta of 1.26.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The business had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total transaction of $529,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $746,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,577,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 979,500 shares of company stock worth $120,599,006 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 779,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,803,000 after buying an additional 305,094 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 567,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,872,000 after buying an additional 255,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,567,000 after buying an additional 213,548 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,011,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,306,000 after buying an additional 150,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

