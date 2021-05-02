Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded by Susquehanna to Positive

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $1,500.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,370.20.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,182.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. Shopify has a one year low of $595.03 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 753.20, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,149.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1,140.35.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 14.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter worth $705,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.