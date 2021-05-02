Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

Shares of NASDAQ SHBI opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.93. Shore Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.64.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.