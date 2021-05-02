Short Interest in Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Expands By 37.0%

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the March 31st total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AAGFF stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. Aftermath Silver has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83.

About Aftermath Silver

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aftermath Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aftermath Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit