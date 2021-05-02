Short Interest in Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Expands By 37.0%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the March 31st total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AAGFF stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. Aftermath Silver has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83.

About Aftermath Silver

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

