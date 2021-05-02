Short Interest in AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Increases By 37.2%

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the March 31st total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXAHY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AXA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $28.25 on Friday. AXA has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $1.398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%. AXA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

