Short Interest in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Decreases By 34.8%

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the March 31st total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BWAC stock remained flat at $$9.97 during midday trading on Friday. 49,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,821. Better World Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Better World Acquisition by 5,690.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 28,450 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Better World Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Better World Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,000.

Better World Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

