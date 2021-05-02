Short Interest in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Rises By 33.7%

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 879,800 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the March 31st total of 657,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 430,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,308,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after buying an additional 148,463 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $453,000. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays cut BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BP Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of BPMP stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.06. 331,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,201. The company has a quick ratio of 15.46, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65. BP Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 87.97%.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

