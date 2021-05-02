Short Interest in Clean Power Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Decreases By 38.3%

Clean Power Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the March 31st total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:MOTNF remained flat at $$1.12 during trading hours on Friday. 6,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,827. Clean Power Capital has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.25.
Clean Power Capital Company Profile
