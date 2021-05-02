Short Interest in Clean Power Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Decreases By 38.3%

Clean Power Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the March 31st total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:MOTNF remained flat at $$1.12 during trading hours on Friday. 6,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,827. Clean Power Capital has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.25.

Clean Power Capital Corp. is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, buyouts. It prefers to invest in equity, bridge loans, secured loans, unsecured loans, convertible debentures, warrants and options, joint ventures, partnerships, royalties, streaming investments, net profit interests and other hybrid instruments.

