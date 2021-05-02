Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Declines By 31.2%

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the March 31st total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock remained flat at $$8.86 during trading on Friday. 99,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,153. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLDI. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,471,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 43,759 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 60,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 22,650 shares in the last quarter.

