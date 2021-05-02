Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Declines By 31.2%

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the March 31st total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock remained flat at $$8.86 during trading on Friday. 99,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,153. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

