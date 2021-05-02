Short Interest in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Rises By 47.3%

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the March 31st total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.04. 788,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,747. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cummins has a twelve month low of $143.32 and a twelve month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.68.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

