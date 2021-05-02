Short Interest in Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Rises By 90.0%

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several research firms recently commented on ETCMY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ETCMY stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. Eutelsat Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

