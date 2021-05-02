Short Interest in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Drops By 29.8%

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the March 31st total of 156,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.86. 37,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,262. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1 year low of $52.27 and a 1 year high of $103.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.16. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $63.75 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

In related news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $822,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,219,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,994,050. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 329,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 243,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after purchasing an additional 25,720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,318,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 129,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

