Short Interest in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Decreases By 26.6%

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 727,400 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the March 31st total of 990,400 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other Flux Power news, Director Michael Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $112,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLUX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Flux Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

FLUX has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Flux Power in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLUX traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. 38,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27. Flux Power has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flux Power will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

