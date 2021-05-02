Short Interest in Green Growth Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGBXF) Decreases By 27.5%

Green Growth Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGBXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the March 31st total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,379,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GGBXF remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 101,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,042. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. Green Growth Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

About Green Growth Brands

Green Growth Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, processing, production, distribution, and retailing of cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD)-infused consumer products in the United States. It provides medical and retail marijuana products to various dispensaries; and CBD-infused personal care and beauty products, such as therapeutic, face care, body care, shower and bathroom, and sleep products through shops, e-commerce, and wholesale channels.

