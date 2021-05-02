Short Interest in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Decreases By 28.7%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the March 31st total of 237,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWD traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 88,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,772. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBWD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,566,000 after acquiring an additional 228,857 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 52,361 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $828,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 112,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 40,318 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 46,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 28,186 shares during the period.

