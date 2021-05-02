Short Interest in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Decreases By 28.7%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the March 31st total of 237,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:KBWD traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 88,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,772. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%.
