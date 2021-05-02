Short Interest in Lighting Science Group Co. (OTCMKTS:LSCG) Declines By 35.1%

Lighting Science Group Co. (OTCMKTS:LSCG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the March 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of LSCG remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,452. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18. Lighting Science Group has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.99.

Lighting Science Group Company Profile

Lighting Science Group Corporation designs, develops, and markets general illumination products that use light emitting diodes (LEDs) as their light source for retailers and original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers a range of LED retrofit lamps to fit into existing light fixtures as replacements for traditional incandescent, compact fluorescent, and halogen lamps; and LED luminaires comprising FreeLED, a street lighting solution that uses solar energy as its power source.

